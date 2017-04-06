Run Into Spring Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run Into Spring Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Last modified: April 6, 2017
Here are the details for the Run Into Spring half-marathon, 10K, and 5K, from our friends at ExploreGwinnett:

Apr 9,2017

Entire course will be run on a wide paved path around a lake in a gorgeous andvery scenic park. We will have a well stocked aid station at the start finish area. All runners will receive a generic tech shirt. All finishers will get a spinner medal.

Half – 4 loops and an out-and-back

10K – 2 loops and an out-and-back

5K – 1 loop and an out-and-back

Lawrenceville

half marathon, 10K & 5K

http://www.deborahmontgomeryracing.com/

