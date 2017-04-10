Iconex Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Gwinnett County

Iconex, the premier provider of receipt and label solutions, joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce the new location...

Iconex, the premier provider of receipt and label solutions, joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce the new location of its corporate headquarters in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

“The team at Iconex is thrilled to be making the transition to our new facility in Gwinnett County,” said Eddie Noel, CEO of Iconex. “We couldn’t have chosen a better business focused community where we can confidently carry out our mission of keeping commerce moving.”

Iconex’s new 8,000-square-foot facility, located in the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID), at 3237 Satellite Boulevard, will house the company’s headquarter operations numbered at 30 positions.

“Iconex has proven its ability to provide innovation in the marketplace,” said Lindsay Martin, Director of Existing Industry & Regional Recruitment, Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Harnessed with Georgia’s fantastic manufacturing network, I am certain that Iconex will be able to find a wealth of success here.”

Iconex is the inventor and continued manufacturing leader in quality receipt solutions. The company connects people and goods through best in class’ labeling and tracking technology, living by the vision to create the next generation of business process improvements.

“We are excited that Iconex has chosen Gwinnett County as the location of their new corporate headquarters,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman, Charlotte Nash. “We are honored that they chose to invest in our community and we look forward to seeing this global leader continue to succeed.”

Iconex employs more than 750 people worldwide and currently serves over 97 countries.

“We are delighted with Iconex’s decision to locate their headquarter operations in the Gwinnett Place CID,” said Joe Allen, Executive Director of the Gwinnett Place CID. “We are confident they will find the support and resources that they need to ensure continued growth.”

Atlas Holdings LLC, a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, service and trading businesses, acquired the Interactive Printer Solutions from NCR Corporation in May 2016. This acquisition led to the launching of the independently-operating organization Iconex.

“This announcement is a testament of the available resources and strong economic climate Gwinnett County possesses,” said Andrew Carnes, Director of Economic Development for Partnership Gwinnett. “Globally successful companies, such an Iconex, continue to identify our community as a place where they can come to invest and grow their businesses.”

To learn more about Iconex, please visit www.iconex.com.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments