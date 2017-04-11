Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Urgent Care Center in Dacula

To better serve children and families in Gwinnett County, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is opening a new Urgent Care Center in Dacula. Children’s at...

To better serve children and families in Gwinnett County, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is opening a new

Urgent Care Center in Dacula. Children’s at Hamilton Creek will have nine exam rooms, two procedure rooms

and two intake rooms that will allow us to treat minor illnesses and injuries beginning April 2017. Through this

Urgent Care Center, Children’s will continue to support community primary care physicians by providing afterhours

patient care, maintaining our commitment of strong communication with primary care providers in the

community.

The ribbon-cutting isWednesday, March 22, 2017 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Children’s at Hamilton Creek (Hamilton Mill Town Center Shopping Center)

2240 Hamilton Creek Parkway, Suite 600

Dacula, GA 30019

Additional Information about Children’s Urgent Care Centers:

Children’s at Hamilton Creek is Children’s seventh Urgent Care Center in the metro Atlanta area. Other

locations include: Children’s at Cherokee, Children’s at Forsyth, Children’s at Hudson Bridge, Children’s

at North Point, Children’s at Satellite Boulevard, and Children’s at Town Center.

Children’s at Hamilton Creek is Children’s seventh Urgent Care Center in the metro Atlanta area. Other locations include: Children’s at Cherokee, Children’s at Forsyth, Children’s at Hudson Bridge, Children’s at North Point, Children’s at Satellite Boulevard, and Children’s at Town Center. When families need urgent care and their pediatrician is not available, the expertise of Children’s is

available at a convenient location near them.

available at a convenient location near them. Locations have board-certified pediatricians and a pediatric trained staff to care for children and teens.

Children’s has locations throughout metro Atlanta — open 7 days a week until 9 p.m.*

*holidays hours: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*holidays hours: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Children’s Urgent Care Centers offer onsite lab and X-ray for urgent care patients.

Pediatric radiologists are trained to read the scans of babies, children and teens so they can detect

illnesses and injuries the first time and patients can get the care they need as soon as possible.

illnesses and injuries the first time and patients can get the care they need as soon as possible. Clinical staff can electronically send prescriptions to a pharmacy so families can get home more quickly.

Families can save their spot in line by selecting an arrival time and begin the check-in process online.

Children’s offers access to the expertise and resources at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including

more than 2,000 doctors trained in 60 pediatric specialties

About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been 100 percent dedicated to kids for more than 100 years. A not-forprofit

organization, Children’s is dedicated to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow. Our specialized

care helps children get better faster and live healthier lives. Managing more than a million patient visits annually

at three hospitals and 28 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in

Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. Children’s offers access to more

than 60 pediatric specialties and programs and is ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the country by

U.S. News & World Report. With generous philanthropic and volunteer support since 1915, Children’s has

impacted the lives of children in Georgia, the United States and throughout the world. Visit www.choa.org for

more information.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments