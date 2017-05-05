Gwinnett Relay For Life Nurtures Next Generation of Philanthropists

Theres no doubtGwinnetts Relay For Life is the worlds largest because of the contribution and commitment of volunteers and many of those volunteers are...

Theres no doubtGwinnetts Relay For Life is the worlds largest because of the contribution and commitment of volunteers and many of those volunteers are the youngest members of our community. Cancer has no boundaries, says Kirsten Baker, North Gwinnett High Schools assistant principal of leadership development and former event lead of Relay For Life of Gwinnett. Cancer affects all races and ages. Thats why Relay works for schools. Children dont know how to deal with a cancer diagnosis. When a friend or relative is diagnosed, they struggle and dont feel empowered. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life gives our littlest ones a voice to do something and fight back.

By organizing fundraising activities and participating in Relay For Life, Baker says children and teens also learn life skills theyll need in the workforce.

Though its important to remember that the spirit of philanthropy is not about what or how much you give, but rather about the feeling that you are helping others in need, last year the students, faculty and administration of Gwinnett County Public Schools raised 60%or about $1.1 millionof the events $2 million goal.

We get nearly 100 percent participation from our schools, Baker says. Were really lucky the Gwinnett community as a whole understands and values the spirit of being philanthropic and encourages our youngest residents. Im proud that our community is there daily to serve and give back to this worthy cause.

