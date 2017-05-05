Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients
In 2016, the American Cancer Society provided cross-cutting information and services to 784 Gwinnett County residents. Of those, 434 were newly diagnosed cancer patients and 163 were uninsured or on Medicaid/Medicare.
- 341 patients received educational materials and support services through Patient Navigators
- 50 patients received 1,258 trips to treatment through Road to Recovery
- 59 women attended a Look Good Feel Better class and received free makeup kits
- 19 patients stayed a total of 354 nights
at Hope Lodge in Atlanta
- 8 patients stayed a total of 90 nights through the Hotel Partners Program
- 70 women received free wigs
The American Cancer Society is committed to helping cancer patients and caregivers find the help they need. Patients and caregivers have access to comprehensive cancer information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by calling
800-227-2345 or visiting cancer.org.
2017 Relay For Life of Gwinnett
May 1213
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
4:00 p.m. Survivor Reception
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
7:15 p.m. Survivor Lap
10:00 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony
11:45 p.m. Spirit of the Relay Ceremony
6:30 a.m. Closing Ceremony
relayforlife.org/gwinnettga
Also published on Medium.