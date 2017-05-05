Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

In 2016, the American Cancer Society provided cross-cutting information and services to 784 Gwinnett County residents. Of those, 434 were newly diagnosed cancer patients...

In 2016, the American Cancer Society provided cross-cutting information and services to 784 Gwinnett County residents. Of those, 434 were newly diagnosed cancer patients and 163 were uninsured or on Medicaid/Medicare.

341 patients received educational materials and support services through Patient Navigators

50 patients received 1,258 trips to treatment through Road to Recovery

59 women attended a Look Good Feel Better class and received free makeup kits

19 patients stayed a total of 354 nights

at Hope Lodge in Atlanta

at Hope Lodge in Atlanta 8 patients stayed a total of 90 nights through the Hotel Partners Program

70 women received free wigs

The American Cancer Society is committed to helping cancer patients and caregivers find the help they need. Patients and caregivers have access to comprehensive cancer information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by calling

800-227-2345 or visiting cancer.org.

2017 Relay For Life of Gwinnett

May 1213

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

4:00 p.m. Survivor Reception

6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony

7:15 p.m. Survivor Lap

10:00 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony

11:45 p.m. Spirit of the Relay Ceremony

6:30 a.m. Closing Ceremony

relayforlife.org/gwinnettga

