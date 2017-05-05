Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

Last modified: May 5, 2017
In 2016, the American Cancer Society provided cross-cutting information and services to 784 Gwinnett County residents. Of those, 434 were newly diagnosed cancer patients... Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

In 2016, the American Cancer Society provided cross-cutting information and services to 784 Gwinnett County residents. Of those, 434 were newly diagnosed cancer patients and 163 were uninsured or on Medicaid/Medicare.

  • 341 patients received educational materials and support services through Patient Navigators
  • 50 patients received 1,258 trips to treatment through Road to Recovery
  • 59 women attended a Look Good Feel Better class and received free makeup kits
  • 19 patients stayed a total of 354 nights
    at Hope Lodge in Atlanta
  • 8 patients stayed a total of 90 nights through the Hotel Partners Program
  • 70 women received free wigs

The American Cancer Society is committed to helping cancer patients and caregivers find the help they need. Patients and caregivers have access to comprehensive cancer information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by calling
800-227-2345 or visiting cancer.org.

2017 Relay For Life of Gwinnett
May 1213
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
4:00 p.m. Survivor Reception
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
7:15 p.m. Survivor Lap
10:00 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony
11:45 p.m. Spirit of the Relay Ceremony
6:30 a.m. Closing Ceremony
relayforlife.org/gwinnettga

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

4 Simple Steps to a Lawn Mower Tune-up

Greens and Grains

‘Every patient. Every time’ – Committed to the Care & Improvement of Human Life

The Value of a Volunteer- Treatment Rides on Road to Recovery Driver

Video of the Day
Recent Comments
4 Simple Steps to a Lawn Mower Tune-up

4 Simple Steps to a Lawn Mower Tune-up

Lifestyle May 5, 2017 0

Greens and Grains

Greens and Grains

Food May 5, 2017 0

‘Every patient. Every time’ – Committed to the Care & Improvement of Human Life

‘Every patient. Every time’ – Committed to the Care & Improvement of Human Life

Health May 5, 2017 0

Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

Relay Helps Support Gwinnett Patients

Home - Lifestyle May 5, 2017 0

The Value of a Volunteer- Treatment Rides on Road to Recovery Driver

The Value of a Volunteer- Treatment Rides on Road to Recovery Driver

Lifestyle May 5, 2017 0

Gwinnett Relay For Life Nurtures Next Generation of Philanthropists

Gwinnett Relay For Life Nurtures Next Generation of Philanthropists

Home - Lifestyle May 5, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40