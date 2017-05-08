OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett Expansion Brings Added Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Services

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic and sports medicine specialists has recently remodeled and expanded its Gwinnett office with additional exam rooms, convenient onsite magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),...

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic and sports medicine specialists has recently remodeled and expanded its Gwinnett office with additional exam rooms, convenient onsite magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), C-Arm imaging, and an expanded physical therapy facility. The OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett office serves the orthopedic and sports medicine needs of patients in the greater Duluth, Lawrenceville, and Suwanee areas. Located in the Terrace Park Medical Center, at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee and Old Norcross Roads, the office is just minutes from Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

OrthoAtlanta has served the Gwinnett area in this location since 2010, stated Dr. Brian E. Morgan, OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon and an OrthoAtlanta physician owner who serves patients at this location and in Johns Creek. As described by Dr. Morgan, the OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett office expansion was designed with patient convenience, comfort and access in mind. The new facility provides our patients with a single destination for all their orthopedic and sports medicine needs, including additional examination rooms, new MRI Imaging capabilities on premise, and expanded onsite physical therapy. OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett provides the convenience of one-stop for expert musculoskeletal care valued by patients today, from initial examination, to onsite X-ray, MRI, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services including physical therapy.

Front desk reception, check-in and an expanded waiting room welcome patients on the third floor, Suite 390. Twenty exam rooms, onsite X-ray, a triage room, and checkout are also located on this level. The new MRI and remodeled Physical Therapy facilities are situated in a separate first floor suite of the building. The Imaging Center features a new Siemens MAGNETOM Espree imaging unit. This state-of-the art open bore MRI system provides added comfort and convenience to patients during imaging, and is particularly appreciated by claustrophobic patients. A C-Arm imaging unit offers flexibility and easy maneuverability for select types of orthopedic imaging procedures. The new physical therapy area features a spacious, open-design, the latest equipment, and two private treatment rooms.

The OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett office in Lawrenceville is staffed by OrthoAtlanta physicians Tuan Bui, MD, spine; Snehal Dalal, MD, hand and upper extremity; Timothy Gajewski, MD, adult total joint reconstruction; Douglas Kasow, DO, spine and spinal trauma; William Lichtenfeld, MD, physical medicine and rehabilitation; Brian Morgan, MD, sports medicine; Jeffrey Smith, MD, foot and ankle; and David Stokes, MD, sports medicine. The office is supported by a professional staff including seven physician assistants, plus physical therapists, technicians and administrative personnel.

OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett is located at 771 Old Norcross Road, Suite 390, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and serves existing patients and accept new patients with orthopedic and sports medicine needs ranging from sprains, strains and fractures, workers compensation injuries, to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction or replacement and both non-surgical and surgical spine needs. Appointments may be requested by calling 678-957-0757, or connecting via the Patient Portal on the OrthoAtlanta web site. For more information about OrthoAtlanta and the expanded Gwinnett office, please visit www.orthoatlanta.com.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. With 39 physicians serving in 12 offices, the physician-owned practice is dedicated to providing the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, foot and ankle surgery, pain management, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work related injuries and acute orthopaedic urgent care.

OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett Expansion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony including (l to r) Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Sandy Richardson; Brian Morgan, MD; City of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Mayor, Judy Jordan Johnson; David Stokes, MD; Tuan Bui, MD; Intrahealth Group CEO Patty Brewster; Snehal Dalal, MD; Douglas Kasow, MD; Jeffrey Smith, MD; and William Lichtenfeld, MD.

