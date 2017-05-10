Big Things Come from Small Beginnings

While all Neonatal Care Units (NICU’s) specialize in caring for babies, not all are the same. In the United States, each NICU is designated...

While all Neonatal Care Units (NICU’s) specialize in caring for babies, not all are the same. In the United States, each NICU is designated from 1 to 4 according to guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Eastside Medical Center’s Level 3 NICU is dedicated to caring for babies born at less than 32 weeks gestation and those born with critical illness, at all gestational ages. Eastside’s highly specialized pediatric personnel care for more than 200 of the smallest and sickest babies every year. Its NICU is fully equipped with highly trained neonatal respiratory therapists and readily available access to advanced imaging and lab services from other departments in the hospital.

The Medical Director of Eastside’s NICU for 28 years, Dr. Abdul R. Ahmed, explains, “We remind ourselves every day that the opportunity to serve others must be accompanied by compassion. Every effort is made to create a family atmosphere for our patients and their families, emphasizing open communication to keep parents updated on their baby’s care.”

This dedication is mirrored by the other medical professionals and staff. Jaime Verstrate, NICU Manager, says, “We strive to provide exceptional care for our patients and a memorable experience for our families at their most vulnerable times. Love is at the heart of our work for who we are, what we do, and in how we encourage and educate. We continually seek excellence and our strength uplifts in tragedy and triumph. We’re all family and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Medical professionals in the NICU meet daily to discuss each baby’s care plan and parents are invited to be involved in decisions about their child’s care, ask questions, and visit at any time.

For more info, visit EastsideMedical.com/service/neonatal-intensive-care-unit.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments