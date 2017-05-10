Eastside Medical Center: Committed to the Care and Improvement of Human Life

Enjoy our special coverage of Eastside Medical Center, linked below. Eastside first opened its doors in 1980 as Gwinnett Community Hospital. Thirty-seven years later,...

Enjoy our special coverage of Eastside Medical Center, linked below. Eastside first opened its doors in 1980 as Gwinnett Community Hospital. Thirty-seven years later, it still embraces that role and its commitment to the community. Eastside now counts more than 1,200 caring and committed employees, including 450 physicians. More than 65,000 patients were served in Eastside’s ER last year, while more than 1.000 babies enter the world at Eastside each year. The hospital continues to grow and evolve, opening three Urgent Care Centers and a second ER this year alone.

‘Every patient. Every time’ Committed to the Care & Improvement of Human Life

Transforming Joint Replacement Care & Recovery

Big Things Come from Small Beginnings

‘Women Are Extraordinarily Strong’

Life-Changing Treatment for a Common Problem

