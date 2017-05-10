Get Fresh with Your Local Farmer

The fresh produce and other goodies that can be found at nearby farmers markets are the beginnings of many a tasty springtime meal. Turn...

The fresh produce and other goodies that can be found at nearby farmers markets are the beginnings of many a tasty springtime meal. Turn the page for just a few of the lip-smackin’ possibilities.

Homemade Dill Pickles

Easy to make & worth the wait.

You will need

1 quart jar with a lid

2-3 pickling cucumbers (as many as you can fit in the jar)

5 sprigs of fresh dill

2-4 cloves of garlic, crushed and minced (we use 4)

3 tablespoons white distilled vinegar

1 tablespoons kosher salt, to taste

distilled or filtered water,

enough to top off jar

20 black peppercorns

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, optional

Directions:

Cut pickles into discs, spears, or sandwich slices and add to the jar with all ingredients except the water.

Once everything is in the jar, fill to the very top with distilled or filtered water and screw lid on very tightly. Shake the jar up to distribute flavors and leave on your countertop for 12 hours.

Shake again and turn upside down for another 12 hours, making sure the lid is screwed on tightly to avoid leakage.

After pickles have sat for a total of 24 hours go taste your creation you won’t believe how good they are! Store in refrigerator and enjoy within a month for maximum freshness.

Corn Fritters

Everything’s better in a fritter.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

Coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 cup whole milk

1 large egg

2 cups yellow corn kernels (roughly 2 ears)

Vegetable oil, for frying

Honey, for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and cayenne.

Add milk and egg to flour mixture and stir together to create a batter. Add corn and fold to combine.

Heat 4 inches oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over high heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375 degrees. Working in batches, using a small ice cream scoop or two spoons, drop batter by the tablespoon into the oil.

Cook, turning occasionally, until cooked through and deep-golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes; adjust heat as needed to keep oil temperature between 350 and 360 degrees.

Transfer fritters to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Season to taste with salt, and serve immediately with honey.

Cabbage Slaw

with Easy Texas Tartar Sauce.

Ingredients:

1 (10 ounce) package shredded cabbage

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 green or red bell pepper, chopped (optional)

1 large tomato, peeled and chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine cabbage, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, and green onions in a large bowl.

Cook and stir sugar, vegetable oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Pour marinade over vegetables and stir to coat.

Marinate slw in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Farmers Markets Near You

You’re just minutes away from farm-to-table freshness!

Braselton Farmers Market

Fridays 4 PM 7 PM

Beginning in June

downtownbraselton.com

Grayson Farmers Market

Wednesdays 3:30 PM 7:30 PM

June through September

cityofgrayson.org/Events.aspx

Lilburn Farmers Market

Fridays 4 PM 8 PM

June through August

lilburnfarmersmarket.org

Norcross Community Market

Saturdays 9 AM 1 PM

June through August

norcrosscommunitymarket.com

Snellville Farmers Market

Saturdays 8:30 AM 12:30 PM

June through October

snellvillefarmersmarket.com

Suwanee Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 AM Noon (May 7 Oct. 8)

Tuesdays 4 PM 7 PM (May 10 Aug. 7)

suwanee.com/whatsnew.farmersmarket.php

Thursdays @ The Hill and Outdoor Market

1st and 3rd Thursdays 6 PM 8:30 PM

Beginning in April

cityofsugarhill.com/events-calendar

Tucker Farmers Market

Thursdays 4 PM 8 PM / May through December

tuckerfarmersmarket.com

