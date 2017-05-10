Life-Changing Treatment for a Common Problem

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI), a pelvic floor disorder, causes woman to leak urine when they sneeze, cough, laugh, lift heavy objects, or strain during...

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI), a pelvic floor disorder, causes woman to leak urine when they sneeze, cough, laugh, lift heavy objects, or strain during exercise. An estimated 25 million women in the US are affected one in three over the age of 45 and one in two over the age of 65.

Urogynecologists, like Dr. Peter Mann of Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity, an Eastside Medical Group specialty practice, have specialized training to care for women with these disorders. Other problems resulting from pelvic floor disorders include overactive bladder, vaginal or uterine prolapse, and fecal incontinence.

A practicing physician for nearly 30 years, Dr. Mann is the only board certified urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon in Gwinnett County and is one of only sixteen in the state of Georgia.

Dr. Mann commented, “The minimally invasive, outpatient procedure to treat urinary incontinence is life changing. Many women tell me it’s the best thing they’ve ever done. The success rate is 85 – 90% and it takes 20 minutes. Recovery is quick women having the procedure on Friday are usually back to work on Monday.”

Pelvic floor disorders in women can range from being just inconvenient to causing major disruptions in everyday life. More than one area of the pelvic floor often needs to be addressed. Dr. Mann commonly performs multiple procedures during one surgery. Without specialized training, gynecologists may lack knowledge and experience to fully understand how issues are interrelated.

Patients are sometimes surprised when Dr. Mann recommends non-surgical treatment options. Depending upon the disorder, options for treatment can include medication, biofeedback, and/or physical therapy. In addition to being up-to-date on the latest research for his own practice, Dr. Mann has been on the testing board for doctors seeking certification since 2001.

