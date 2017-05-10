Remarkable Gwinnett: Reinventing Our Brand

Gwinnett County’s brand has evolved steadily over the years. Once, it evoked images of a bedroom community. Now, our brand exudes a dynamic urban...

Gwinnett County’s brand has evolved steadily over the years. Once, it evoked images of a bedroom community. Now, our brand exudes a dynamic urban vibe.

Excellence in many areas is a key component. For examples, look at our good jobs, skilled workforce, outstanding schools, amazing parks, and exemplary bond rating.

Innovation is another hallmark of our brand. For example, look at our F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center. It treats wastewater to very high standards and returns it to Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River. It also turns byproducts into fertilizer and converts methane into electricity. Now we’re working with research institutions and others to find new ways to recycle water more efficiently and with ever higher standards.

Collaboration between the County and its 16 cities is another element of Gwinnett’s remarkable brand. For example, look at the new combined city hall and public library building that opened in Lilburn last fall. We also are working with the cities of Duluth and Norcross on relocating libraries in those communities and looking at doing the same with Snellville and Lawrenceville.

Economic development continues to bring new jobs and new investments into our remarkable community. For example, look at the 24-acre former Olympic tennis venue on U.S. 78 at the county’s southern gateway. We’re working with the Evermore Community Improvement District to redevelop this prime location. Other CIDs are improving connectivity and focusing on redevelopment. Now we’re making plans to expand the Infinite Energy Center as our signature entertainment district.

Mobility is critical to our growing population. While we can’t stop improving our road network, expanded transit options must also be part of any long-term solution. This year, we’re conducting a comprehensive transit study to get solid information ahead of a vote. We will give people accurate information and have a robust public conversation.

Diversity and engagement also make Gwinnett County remarkable. Inclusion doesn’t just happen it takes intentional effort. We must respect all residents and welcome their participation. Gwinnett’s future depends on all of us working together to build our community.

Back in February, my State of the County speech expanded on the idea of the County’s brand. Video of the speech is available on demand at vimeo.com/204436992, with complete text and a handout highlighting 2016 accomplishments online at gwinnettcounty.com.

I believe the new tagline I announced then for our community outreach program says it all: “Many Voices, One Gwinnett.”

“Inclusion doesn’t just happen it takes intentional effort.”

Comments

comments