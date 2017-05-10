The Gold Standard Legal Representation The Gold Standard Legal Representation

The Gold Standard Legal Representation

Last modified: May 10, 2017
Best of Gwinnett winner Margaret Gettle Washburn, P.C. has been practicing law for more than 35 years. She and her firm, located in Lawrenceville... The Gold Standard Legal Representation

Best of Gwinnett winner Margaret Gettle Washburn, P.C. has been practicing law for more than 35 years. She and her firm, located in Lawrenceville and serving clients throughout Gwinnett County and surrounding areas, provide every client with the highest level of legal experience and expertise.

Specializing in family law, personal injury and criminal defense, Margaret Gettle Washburn is privileged to represent small companies, families and fellow professionals in the community. The firm prides itself on combining the latest technology and high-tech legal solutions with an old-fashioned approach to client service and representation.

The Experience You Need and Deserve
Margaret Gettle Washburn can take a stressful business, injury or domestic matter off of your shoulders. We believe in our clients, and are ready to face legal problems with you. We have the experience you need to keep your situation in perspective and achieve optimal results.

Margaret Gettle Washburn, P.C.
Attorney at Law
4799 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Bldg. J
Lawrenceville GA 30044
(p) 770-963-1105 (f) 770-963-2828
margaret@washburnlawoffices.com

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Dance the Summer Away

Riverside Military Academy

Where There’s a Will

Experience Teaches

Video of the Day
Recent Comments
Dance the Summer Away

Dance the Summer Away

Arts May 10, 2017 0

Riverside Military Academy

Riverside Military Academy

Lifestyle May 10, 2017 0

The Gold Standard Legal Representation

The Gold Standard Legal Representation

Business May 10, 2017 0

Where There’s a Will

Where There’s a Will

Business May 10, 2017 0

Experience Teaches

Experience Teaches

Business May 10, 2017 0

Justice for All

Justice for All

Business May 10, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40