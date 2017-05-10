Transforming Joint Replacement Care & Recovery

When considering knee or hip replacement, every patient’s end goal is to live free of joint pain. Eastside Medical Center has developed a new...

When considering knee or hip replacement, every patient’s end goal is to live free of joint pain. Eastside Medical Center has developed a new approach to surgery with quicker recovery and superior outcomes.

Joint Destinations is Eastside Medical Center’s program for patients having knee or hip replacement. Their multidisciplinary team includes board certified orthopedic surgeons, orthopedic nurses experienced in caring for patients with total joint replacements, and specialized therapists for group and one-on-one care. Each patient is assigned a Joint Care Coordinator to help navigate their personal pre- and post- joint replacement journey.

Preparation begins well before surgery with pre-operative education sessions for both patients and loved ones, and there are discharge education sessions as well.

In addition to exceptional medical care and shorter hospital stays, Joint Destinations’ patients benefit from a gym exclusively for joint patients; hotel-like, private rooms; a private dining room with chef-selected meals; and a family resource area. Eastside even hosts a quarterly anniversary dinner with patients and families to celebrate their recovery.

This new approach to surgery was created to minimize pain, provide quicker recovery and advance superior outcomes, and patients aren’t the only ones taking notice. The Joint Destinations program has been awarded both the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Distinctions Award and The Joint Commission Disease Specific Accreditation.

For more info, visit eastsidemedical.com/service/orthopedics.

“My decision to have hip replacement was out of desperation, but my experience at Eastside’s Joint Destinations was incredible. Prior to admission, my wife and I attended a luncheon to learn what to expect before, during and after surgery. Everything went exactly as anticipated. When I woke up, my surgeon was there along with a patient care navigator. Questions were answered immediately. Physical therapy started within minutes and by the third day, I was up and down stairs.” Dennis McGowan

Joint Destinations Patient

“I think my patients are most impressed by the positive energy on the Joint Destinations unit, with physicians, nurses, physical therapists, patients and guests all working as a team to ensure surgical outcomes. In my 33 years of practice, it is the best care that I have been a part of.” Dr. William K. Moeller

Orthopedic Medical Director

