ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Infinite Energy Theater welcomes Artrageous on Tuesday, October 10th for two performances at 10:30AM and 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at...

Infinite Energy Theater welcomes Artrageous on Tuesday, October 10th for two performances at 10:30AM and 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 12PM. To purchase tickets please visit InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the box office or call 770-626-2464.

IMAGINE an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments.

With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction – Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun!

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one of a kind crossover experience!

The signature of the Artrageous Troup is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show!

Comments

comments