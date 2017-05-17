ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Last modified: May 17, 2017
Infinite Energy Theater welcomes Artrageous on Tuesday, October 10th for two performances at 10:30AM and 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at... ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Infinite Energy Theater welcomes Artrageous on Tuesday, October 10th for two performances at 10:30AM and 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 12PM. To purchase tickets please visit InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the box office or call 770-626-2464.

IMAGINE an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments.

With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction – Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun!

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one of a kind crossover experience!

The signature of the Artrageous Troup is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show!

Comments

comments

Related Posts

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

Video of the Day
Recent Comments
The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

Arts May 17, 2017 0

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Arts May 17, 2017 0

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Food May 17, 2017 0

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Education May 17, 2017 0

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

Home - Lifestyle May 17, 2017 0

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Business May 17, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40