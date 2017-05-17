Natural Body Spa
Book Mobile Rolls into Gwinnett Book Mobile Rolls into Gwinnett

Book Mobile Rolls into Gwinnett

Ribbon-cutting celebrates reading

Last modified: May 17, 2017
An exciting new literacy-initiative-on-wheels rolled into Gwinnett on Saturday, May 13, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Book Mobile,... Book Mobile Rolls into Gwinnett

An exciting new literacy-initiative-on-wheels rolled into Gwinnett on Saturday, May 13, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Book Mobile, held at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Mall of Georgia.

The ribbon-cutting was part of a fun-filled weekend at the Barnes & Noble location in Buford, including performances by school groups and tours of the Book Mobile. In addition, a percentage of all purchases at the three Barnes & Noble locations in Gwinnett (Buford, Norcross, and Snellville) on May 13 and 14 were be donated to buy books for the Book Mobile. You also can support the Book Mobile through online purchases at bn.com/bookfairs from May 13 to May 19. (Use Bookfair ID 12128344 at checkout.)

This summer, the Book Mobile will travel a 35-stop route in the Meadowcreek Cluster each week, checking out school library books to students who may not have easy access to the public library.

Next school year, local schools will be able to “Book the Bus” as a part of their reading rewards program. During the year, the book mobile will be stocked with new books – purchased with donations or provided by sponsors – that can be provided to students as a reward.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Video of the Day
Recent Comments
The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

Arts May 17, 2017 0

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Arts May 17, 2017 0

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Food May 17, 2017 0

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Education May 17, 2017 0

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

Home - Lifestyle May 17, 2017 0

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Business May 17, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40