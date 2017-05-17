Book Mobile Rolls into Gwinnett

An exciting new literacy-initiative-on-wheels rolled into Gwinnett on Saturday, May 13, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Book Mobile,...

An exciting new literacy-initiative-on-wheels rolled into Gwinnett on Saturday, May 13, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Book Mobile, held at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Mall of Georgia.

The ribbon-cutting was part of a fun-filled weekend at the Barnes & Noble location in Buford, including performances by school groups and tours of the Book Mobile. In addition, a percentage of all purchases at the three Barnes & Noble locations in Gwinnett (Buford, Norcross, and Snellville) on May 13 and 14 were be donated to buy books for the Book Mobile. You also can support the Book Mobile through online purchases at bn.com/bookfairs from May 13 to May 19. (Use Bookfair ID 12128344 at checkout.)

This summer, the Book Mobile will travel a 35-stop route in the Meadowcreek Cluster each week, checking out school library books to students who may not have easy access to the public library.

Next school year, local schools will be able to “Book the Bus” as a part of their reading rewards program. During the year, the book mobile will be stocked with new books – purchased with donations or provided by sponsors – that can be provided to students as a reward.

Comments

comments