CID, Gwinnett Public Libraries Partner to Deliver Books to Meadowcreek Elementary School

On Monday, May 8, representatives from the Gwinnett Village CID, Gwinnett County Public Libraries and the Gwinnett County School Board proudly came together to deliver over 1,400books to the children at Meadowcreek Elementary.

"A core component of the mission of the Gwinnett County Public Library is to provide books and opportunities for reading and learning to everyone in Gwinnett County, " saidGwinnett County Public Library Executive Director Charles Pace. "We are pleased to partner with the Gwinnett Village CID to put a book in the hand of each student at Meadowcreek Elementary."

The books were donated by Better World Books, a partner organization of Gwinnett County Public Library.In addition to selling new titles, Better World Books supports book drives and collects used books and textbooks through a network of over 2,300 college campuses and partnerships with over 3,000 libraries nationwide.

"Our public schools are a critical component to improving our community as a whole. Our local educators are doing the heavy lifting in revitalizing our area and we want to support them in any way we can," said Marsha Anderson Bomar, executive director for the Gwinnett Village CID. "Giving local children the tools and opportunities to learn and grow can only serve to enrich this community."

