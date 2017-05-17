CID, Gwinnett Public Libraries Partner to Deliver Books to Meadowcreek Elementary School CID, Gwinnett Public Libraries Partner to Deliver Books to Meadowcreek Elementary School

CID, Gwinnett Public Libraries Partner to Deliver Books to Meadowcreek Elementary School

Last modified: May 17, 2017
On Monday, May 8, representatives from the Gwinnett Village CID, Gwinnett County Public Libraries and the Gwinnett County School Board proudly came together to... CID, Gwinnett Public Libraries Partner to Deliver Books to Meadowcreek Elementary School

On Monday, May 8, representatives from the Gwinnett Village CID, Gwinnett County Public Libraries and the Gwinnett County School Board proudly came together to deliver over 1,400books to the children at Meadowcreek Elementary.

"A core component of the mission of the Gwinnett County Public Library is to provide books and opportunities for reading and learning to everyone in Gwinnett County, " saidGwinnett County Public Library Executive Director Charles Pace. "We are pleased to partner with the Gwinnett Village CID to put a book in the hand of each student at Meadowcreek Elementary."

The books were donated by Better World Books, a partner organization of Gwinnett County Public Library.In addition to selling new titles, Better World Books supports book drives and collects used books and textbooks through a network of over 2,300 college campuses and partnerships with over 3,000 libraries nationwide.

"Our public schools are a critical component to improving our community as a whole. Our local educators are doing the heavy lifting in revitalizing our area and we want to support them in any way we can," said Marsha Anderson Bomar, executive director for the Gwinnett Village CID. "Giving local children the tools and opportunities to learn and grow can only serve to enrich this community."

Comments

comments

Related Posts

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Video of the Day
Recent Comments
The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

Arts May 17, 2017 0

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

ARTRAGEOUS Interactive Art & Music Experience Coming to Infinite Energy Theater

Arts May 17, 2017 0

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Food May 17, 2017 0

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Education May 17, 2017 0

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

Home - Lifestyle May 17, 2017 0

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Business May 17, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40