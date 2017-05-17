City of Suwanee Wins IMPACT Regional Business Award in the Category of Hospitality

On Wednesday, May 10, the Gwinnett Chamber recognized the City of Suwanee as the leading organization in the Hospitality Category at the IMPACT Regional...

On Wednesday, May 10, the Gwinnett Chamber recognized the City of Suwanee as the leading organization in the Hospitality Category at the IMPACT Regional Business Awards, presented by Contemporary Marketing Group.

“The city works hard to plan quality events that people want to attend, as well as work closely with those who choose to host events here. It’s our attention to detail that vendors, organizers and attendees have come to expect in events held in Suwanee,” said Events & Outreach Manager Amy Doherty. “To be recognized by the chamber for the impact our events have on hospitality is truly an honor. Our events have grown over the years and to know we bring so many people to our great city is just amazing!”

Held at the Infinite Energy Forum, the IMPACT Regional Business Awards pays tribute to premier organizations in top industries that are driving economic development and job creation, while enhancing our quality of life. From more than 500 nominations, 125 finalist companies, across nine industry categories were recognized.

“The winners of the IMPACT Awards represent the creativity, determination, and engagement of our business community,” said Dr. Dan Kaufman, president & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber. “These risk-takers and innovators are the ones laying the foundation for a bright future of opportunity that we all enjoy.”

For more information, visit IMPACTBusinessAwards.com.

Comments

comments