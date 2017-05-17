Local Students Excel in Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank

Two area students nearly took home the top prize in the Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank Tuesday. Emma Hearn and Morgan Hongkham, both of Brookwood...

Emma Hearn and Morgan Hongkham, both of Brookwood High School, placed second and third respectively in the countywide competition that rewards students for their entrepreneurial prowess. Hearn pitched her photography business, These Moments Captured, while Hongkham, wowed judges with his Smokey Mountain Cutting Boards.

Hearn, who was also named Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Snellville, and Hongkham, the runner-up, were two of more than a dozen students from Brookwood, Grayson and South Gwinnett high schools who took part in the Snellville Shark Tank program created by the Snellville Entrepreneur Council. The program, based on the popular television show, asks students to create an actual business and compete to win seed money after pitching their business to a panel of judges.

“The Shark Tank is always an awarding opportunity for the students, jury members, and me,” said Economic Developer Eric Van Otteren. “To see our young people stand in front of a jury of local business men and women and pitch their business idea impacts all involved for a long time.”

Isaiah Jackson, creator of Dragon’s Bread Pudding, and Brandy Star Merriweather, owner of Elite Services, both of GHS, were also invited to compete at the Gwinnett Chamber Shark Tank after wooing the judges during the two-day Snellville Shark Tank event May 2 and 3.

A special award – “Most Likely to Have a Business in Support of the Towne Center Plan” – went to Jackson who developed a business which would be a good fit for the Towne Center project.

“The 6th annual Shark Tank will award the 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year certificate and prize money at the Regular Meeting of Mayor and Council on May 22,” Van Otteren said. “This year there is a special award to an amazing aspiring chef that embodies the spirit of Snellville: Where Everybody is Proud to Be Somebody, and engages the concept of The Towne Center at Snellville.”

Those who participated in the Snellville Shark Tank are as follows:

Tuesday, May 2 Pitches to the Shark Tank

Malika Kapasi

Paradise Bracelets

award $100

Brookwood HS

Casey Newel

Hidden Streetwear

Brookwood HS

Morgan Hongkham

Smokey Mountain Cutting Bards

award $600

Brookwood HS

Zarian Anderson

Sneak Peak

South Gwinnett HS

Kimberly Sams

Grafi-Schal

award $100

South Gwinnett HS

Emma Hearn

These Moments Captured

award $1,000

Brookwood HS

Nadine Leggett

Nadia’s Naturals

award $100

Brookwood HS

Tajauna Aliquekwe

Tixouava

South Gwinnett HS

Jahbrea Troxier

BrainLane

award $100

South Gwinnett HS

Delora Schmidt

Journey Boards

Brookwood HS

Wednesday, May 3 Pitches to the Shark Tank

Sydney Roney

Sydney

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Patrice Smith

Blurred Waves

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Ariayanna Centeio/Kalan Burton

Fresh-N-Go

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Angela Salinass

The Salinass Bakery

South Gwinnett HS

Akeyjah Charles

The Key Images

award $300

South Gwinnett HS

Isaiah Jackson

Dragon’s Bread Pudding

award $500

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Brandy Star Merriweather

Elite Services

award $500

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Ariyana Wallace

Tier Fest

award $200

Grayson Tech/Grayson HS

Kemba Alexander

KemCakes

South Gwinnett HS

Judges

Tom Witts, Mayor of Snellville

Leslie Trimmer, Webb, Tanner & Powell

Rob Gannaway, Steppingblocks

Josh Sweeney, Atcore Systems

Kelly McAloon, Snellville Tourism and Trade

Mike Burns, Sunshine Rotary Club

Doug Adams, Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce

Rebecca Kay Sapp, Sapp Law Firm

Kathy Emanuel, businesswoman

Jamey Toney, Country Financial

Barbara Bender, Bender CPA, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Snellville

Sandra Hill, professional life coach

