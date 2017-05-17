May Ends with a Bang Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Lanier Islands

Representing the last weekend in May and the unofficial start to Summer (which doesn’t OFFICIALLY begin until the summer solstice on June 21), Memorial...

Representing the last weekend in May and the unofficial start to Summer (which doesn’t OFFICIALLY begin until the summer solstice on June 21), Memorial Day Weekend at Lanier Islands is a popular tradition for countless Atlanta families. This year will prove no different thanks to the allure of a half-mile stretch of white sandy beach and more than a dozen rides, slides and attractions inside the lakeside resort’s boardwalk, waterpark and entertainment district LanierWorld, paired with a jam-packed calendar of events in celebration of Memorial Day Weekend 2017. Illuminating the night sky three nights in a row that holiday weekend fireworks over Lake Lanier.

“There’s something truly magical about fireworks over the lake,” said Bucky Perry, Director of Operations for Lanier Islands. “I can think of no better way to kick off the summer season than with a day spent lying on the beach, running up the stairs and speeding down waterslides, dining on fresh grilled burgers or slices of pizza, listening to a live open-air concert, and then grabbing a seat in the sand to gaze up at a spectacular fireworks display. That’s how lasting memories are made. I think I speak for everyone here at the Islands when I say we truly love being a part of happy memories for so many couples and families throughout Atlanta and beyond. We invite them to come celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Your Islands.'”

The Memorial Day Weekend lineup at Lanier Islands includes:

Friday, May 26:

10am-9pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-7pm Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Restaurant

Saturday, May 27:

10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open Featuring Live Remote with Rock 100.5 FM

4pm Summer Movie Series on the 5-story high Spectacular Screen over Big Beach featuring Despicable Me

4-5:45pm Live Performance by Klaus’ Band Camp on the Sunset Cove Stage

4-8pm Street Performers Hula Hooper, Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Juggler Stroll Through Sunset Cove

7:45-9pm Live Performance by Street Fighting Band (Rolling Stones Tribute Band) on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Sunday, May 28:

10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

9am-5pm Beach Volleyball Tournament at Sunset Cove

4pm Summer Movie Series on the 5-story high Specacular Screen over Big Beach featuring Despicable Me

7-11pm Live Performance by Jessie Albright and Foster Blues on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Monday, May 29:

Happy Memorial Day!

10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-6pm Live Performance by John Amoroso on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Perry adds, “Between the beach, lake and waterpark, we often have guests who want to spend the entire holiday weekend with us. For those who wish to turn their day at the lake into a stay at the lake, Lanier Islands offers a number of excellent accommodation packages that can incorporate overnight accommodations, breakfast buffet, tickets to LanierWorld and more for one low price. And for those who live close by, but still want to be part of the LanierWorld scene all weekend long, our Summer Adventure Season Pass proves an excellent investment. If they purchase a pass and come Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, it’s paid for by day three, which means they can come back for Memorial Day and the rest of summer for FREE!”

To learn more about Lanier Islands’ Accommodation Packages, LanierWorld, Summer Adventure Season Passes, Memorial Day Weekend and other events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

