Meadowcreek High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Meadowcreek High School is thrilled to announce its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to recognize the new 3rd Floor Makerspace. This event is the culmination of turning a vision into reality and we are thankful the day has finally arrived to unveil the official opening of our Makerspace, an area which all stakeholders will be proud to visit. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Meadowcreek High School announced the educational partnership between Georgia Tech GoSTEM Program and Meadowcreek High School in 2011. The venture, which is a collaborative initiative between Georgia Institute of Technology and Meadowcreek High School, aims to enhance the educational experience of Latino students in Georgia and strengthen the pipeline of these students into post-secondary Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The program is funded by The Goizueta Foundation.

Roberto C. Goizueta was chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company from 1981 until 1997. He established The Goizueta Foundation in 1992 to provide financial assistance to educational and charitable institutions. Today, the Foundation is a family philanthropy that works alongside forward-thinking organizations in metro Atlanta to inspire motivated young people to learn and succeed.

The Goizueta Foundation challenges organizations to think about education in innovative, strategic ways as part of the secret formula to creating life-changing opportunities for individuals and long-term benefits for the communities in which they live and serve.

