Peachtree Corners Now Home to Newest Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings, the restaurant chain known for its wide choices of wings and beer offerings, has opened its newest location in the metro...

Buffalo Wild Wings, the restaurant chain known for its wide choices of wings and beer offerings, has opened its newest location in the metro area in Gwinnett’s largest city, Peachtree Corners.

The restaurant bills itself as “the ultimate place to get together with friends to watch sports, drink beer and eat wings.” With 54 wide screen televisions and a more than ample size bar area, the new restaurant looks like it will live up to its reputation.

The chain is known for its numerous sauces and seasoning and, of course, its namesake Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings. But the menu is not limited to wings and beer. Other options include the Screamin’ Nacho Burger, Buffalo Blue Burger, chicken tenders, and a number of salad choices. Among the appetizer choices are nachos, roasted garlic mushrooms, fried pickles and Buffalo chips. The restaurant also offers about a dozen lunch items, desserts and a kids menu.

“We are very happy to welcome Buffalo Wild Wings to our city,” said Councilmember Weare Gratwick (Post 6) who also serves as Mayor Pro Tem. “We are seeing tremendous growth in our retail and restaurant business sectors since the city was founded just five years ago. The company’s decision to open in Peachtree Corners refortifies that the city’s pro-business policy and zero millage rate makes the city a very desirable location to operate a business.”

The 5,400 square-foot restaurant seats 246 plus outdoor patio area seating for over 50. It’s the fifth to open in the north metro area and the second in Gwinnett County. Based in Minneapolis, Minn. and founded in 1982, the restaurant chain now has more than 1,180 restaurants with plans to expand to 1,700 within the next 10 years.

The Peachtree Corners restaurant is located at 6135 Peachtree Parkway, just a few doors down from the new Aldi grocery store which opened earlier this year. The restaurant’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday Thursday and 11 a.m. 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; telephone, 770-449-4594.

In this photo: Steve Thomas, Buffalo Wild Wings general manager (center of photo wearing black shirt and khakis) along with Peachtree Corners councilmembers Weare Gratwick (wearing dark suite and red tie) and Eric Christ (wearing dark slacks, jacket and light blue shirt), along with employees join in the ribbon cutting celebration which took place at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 15.

Comments

comments