Last modified: May 17, 2017
Nationally known ceramics artist Kevin Snipes will present an Artist Talk and Slide Show at the Hudgens Center on June 9th. Snipes will discuss his construction methods and his use of surface techniques, including mishima, sgraffito and underglaze decoration to produce intricate, layered surfaces.

Discussions on formal design, historical and contemporary references and meaning will be encouraged, as well as dialogue that will challenge you to consider the ceramic object as a vessel for storytelling.

The Hudgens Welcomes Acclaimed Ceramic Artist Kevin Snipes

