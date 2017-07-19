Parks with a Pool: Chill Out Here

You know Gwinnett County has an award-winning parks system, right? You know what else they have? Award-winning lifeguards keeping you safe at nine Gwinnett...

You know Gwinnett County has an award-winning parks system, right? You know what else they have? Award-winning lifeguards keeping you safe at nine Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers. These highly-trained lifeguards have won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association's State Lifeguard Competition Team Championship five years in a row!

With temps hitting the 90s these days and school just around the corner, you should plan to chill out at one of these great parks pools soon.

Do a little prep work before you go: Check outwhat to wear(and what not to wear) and thepool rules.

Splash down at one of these great parks:

Best Friend Park Pool(seasonal)

Bethesda Park Aquatic Center(year-round)

Bogan Park Aquatic Center(year-round)

Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)

Dacula Park Pool(seasonal)

Lenora Park Pool(seasonal)

Mountain Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)

Rhodes Jordan Park Pool(seasonal)

West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)

Visit the Gwinnett County website for info! GwinnettCounty.com.

