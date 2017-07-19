Parks with a Pool: Chill Out Here
You know Gwinnett County has an award-winning parks system, right? You know what else they have? Award-winning lifeguards keeping you safe at nine Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers. These highly-trained lifeguards have won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association's State Lifeguard Competition Team Championship five years in a row!
With temps hitting the 90s these days and school just around the corner, you should plan to chill out at one of these great parks pools soon.
Do a little prep work before you go: Check outwhat to wear(and what not to wear) and thepool rules.
Splash down at one of these great parks:
Best Friend Park Pool(seasonal)
Bethesda Park Aquatic Center(year-round)
Bogan Park Aquatic Center(year-round)
Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)
Dacula Park Pool(seasonal)
Lenora Park Pool(seasonal)
Mountain Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)
Rhodes Jordan Park Pool(seasonal)
West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center(year-round and seasonal)
Visit the Gwinnett County website for info! GwinnettCounty.com.