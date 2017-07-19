Save the Date to Serve!

Mark your calendars! The 18th Annual Gwinnett Great Days of Service is October 20 21. Gwinnett Great Days of Service is one of the...

Mark your calendars! The 18th Annual Gwinnett Great Days of Service is October 20 21.

Gwinnett Great Days of Service is one of the largest community volunteer events in the nation conceived and launched in our home community! Since 2000, residents and neighbors have gathered to create and support awareness for the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services and the many agencies and organizations the Coalition represents and supports.

As usual, Gwinnett rocks it! In 2016:

63,700 volunteers came out to help

65 agencies, 110 Gwinnett County Public Schools and 10 cities were served

27 sponsors pitched in

$65,750 in kind/cash donations received

You can be a part of this impactful event, too. Join community volunteers for this annual two-day event and work side-by-side addressing specific needs and issues in the community.

Ready to pitch in? To sign up:

Call 770-995-3339

