Economic Development Breakfast

Last modified: July 19, 2017
Thursday, August 03, 2017 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM EST Infinite Energy Forum 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Duluth, GA 30097 In 2016 Georgia was named... The State of Economic Development in Georgia
Infinite Energy Forum
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway
Duluth, GA 30097

In 2016 Georgia was named the #1 State to do business for the fourth year in a row bySite Selection Magazine.Georgia's stable economy, strong infrastructure and skilled workforce make it a desirable location to do business, but will Georgia hold on to the title for a fifth year?

Join Partnership Gwinnett on Thursday, August 3, to hear from Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson oneconomic development trends, recent project wins, target industries and what makes Georgia the most business friendly state in the Nation.

CLICK HERE to register.

