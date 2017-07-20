Early Childhood Education Students Get Hands-On Experience

Students in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) program at Gwinnett Tech can prepare for jobs in special education, preschool administration or as...

Students in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) program at Gwinnett Tech can prepare for jobs in special education, preschool administration or as teacher assistants and classroom para-professionals. "Many students start with a one-semester certificate program, realize they love teaching and go on to earn their associate degree," said Jane Hyche, program director.

Thanks to a strong partnership with the on-campus D. Scott Hudgens, Jr. Early Education Center, all ECCE students gain practical experience at the on-campus lab school. The College also works closely with Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) and Fulton County Schools, where students often complete internships.

Many local employers, including GCPS, the states largest school system, have jobs waiting for Gwinnett Tech early education graduates.

Facebook Comments