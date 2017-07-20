I Love My Job!

If you have to work and who doesn't? working for a great employer can make all the difference. Five companies with Gwinnett roots have...

If you have to work and who doesn't? working for a great employer can make all the difference. Five companies with Gwinnett roots have been named "Best Places to Work."

The five made Georgia Trends annual Best Places to Work in Georgia list.

Getting the nod were BrandBank, based in Lawrenceville; Rocket IT, Duluth; and Mighty 8th Media, Buford; plus Duke Realty Corporation, Peachtree Corners, and the Medicus Firm, Duluth, both of which have out-of-state headquarters.

The five companies come from all three tiers recognized: large companies BrandBank and Duke Realty and medium/small companies Medicus, Rocket IT and Mighty 8th.

What did their employees love? Factors like employee recognition, transparency, affordable healthcare, work-from-home options, professional development, and having a generally fun workplace environment all made the grade.

No word on whether any of the five companies are hiring.

