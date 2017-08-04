Gwinnett Tech Interior Design Student Dale Carithers Wins Industry Awards

Dale Carithers, an Interior Design student at Gwinnett Technical College, was recently honored by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Georgia Chapter with...

Dale Carithers, an Interior Design student at Gwinnett Technical College, was recently honored by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Georgia Chapter with two Design Excellence Awards. Carithers' treehouse design was the winner in the Best Individual Residential Design Concept category and her college social station design received an award of merit in the Best Individual Commercial Design Concept category.

Carithers said, "I am so excited and proud that my work was recognized by the top interior design professionals in Georgia. It is such an honor to receive their praise. It has inspired me to push myself to exciting new levels and dream big."

Susan Arnold, Gwinnett Tech's Interiors program director, said, "ASID's recognition of Dale's work is proof that she is one of the best interior design students in the state. Her work is outstanding and we are thrilled that she has caught the eye of industry professionals. Dale has an exciting, successful career ahead of her. I can't wait to see what she does next."

It is important to note that Gwinnett Tech was the only technical college to compete in the statewide competition. Susan Arnold shared, "This is proof positive that Gwinnett Tech's interior design program is one of the best in the state, too. We definitely meet all colleges and universities toe-to- toe in our industry. When our students compete and win industry awards like this, it is a testament to what can be accomplished in the technical environment."

This year, another Gwinnett Tech Interiors student, Ashley Esprit, was the first technical college student selected to be the Student Representative to the Georgia ASID Board. Ashley represents the voice of all student members in the state as she works to organize all student events, mentoring, volunteering and participating in ASID Georgia. Arnold said, "We are very proud of Dale and Ashley and so many of our past interior design graduates who have proven to be standouts in their field. Their exemplary work and leadership will have a long-term affect on future design professionals."

A great alumnus success story is Chris Socci, a proud Gwinnett Tech graduate who now owns his own Atlanta-based interior design firm, C. Socci Interiors. Like Dale, Chris was recognized by ASID for his designs when he was a student and received multiple ASID awards again this year as a professional. Socci now plays a strong leadership role in the ASID Georgia Chapter as President-Elect.

Now, just a few months after graduation, Carithers has proven she can dream big. She's launched her own design firm in Dacula called My Ideas Interiors by Dale Carithers. Her firm specializes in residential and soft commercial designs. Carithers says, "My training at Gwinnett Tech has prepared me well. I'm excited to grow my firm, continue my involvement in ASID and mentor future students at Gwinnett Tech."

Visit GwinnettTech.edu for more information on the Gwinnett Tech Interiors program.

Facebook Comments