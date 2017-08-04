Gwinnett Tech Students Earn Six Medals at National SkillsUSA Competition

Gwinnett Tech students had an exceptional showing at National SkillsUSA, Post Secondary State Leadership and Skills Conference hosted June 19-23, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky....

Gwinnett Tech students had an exceptional showing at National SkillsUSA, Post Secondary State Leadership and Skills Conference hosted June 19-23, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Of the 18 Gwinnett Tech students who competed, six students placed. A total of six competition medals were earned; three gold and three silver.Gwinnett Tech students had an exceptional showing at National SkillsUSA, Post Secondary State Leadership and Skills Conference hosted June 19-23, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Of the 18 Gwinnett Tech students who competed, six students placed. A total of six competition medals were earned; three gold and three silver.

Gail Edwards, Gwinnett Tech's Skills USA Lead Advisor says, "This year, the College had more students compete than ever before and they all did an outstanding job. Our students' results at this competition continue to prove that their educational foundation is exceptional and that they can apply their learning in real-world situations."

Dr. D. Glen Cannon, President of Gwinnett Technical College shares, "These results reflect an outstanding level of academic commitment and leadership. We are so proud of our students' achievements. Gwinnett Tech students continue to prove again and again that they are some of the very best in the nation."

The Gwinnett Tech 2017 national award winners were:

Gold Medalists: Tyler Butler Extemporaneous Speech Ben Nguyen First Aid/CPR Heidy Sosa - Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Silver Medalists: James (Jim) Johnson - Photography Jonathan Kirkland - Medical Math Heather McBroom - Job Interview

This year marks the second consecutive year Gwinnett Tech students won gold for Health Occupations Professional Portfolio, gold for Speech Contest and silver for Photograghy. This is also the second consecutive year Gwinnett Tech had a SkillsUSA Georgia Post Secondary Club President (Trevell Pitmman) and a student (Heidy Sosa), win the highest score of all competitors from Georgia. More than 16,000 students, teachers and business partners participated in the week-long national competition.

Kudos are also in order for the following Gwinnett Tech faculty members who served as SkillsUSA advisors and staff members supporting the students' efforts: Penny Waddell, Joanna Key, Andrew Miller, Judith Pishnery, Saphronia Johnson and John Thacher.

SkillsUSA contests begin locally and continue through state and national levels. Selected National Gold Medalists now have the opportunity to compete in the SkillsUSA 42nd annual WorldSkills Conference in Abu Dhabi October 14-19, 2017. The WorldSkills Championships showcase the skills of post-secondary students through hands-on competitions in leadership, health occupations, trades/industry and technical contests.

SkillsUSA is a national, nonprofit student organization that has developed more than 10 million workers through active partnerships between employers and educations. Hundreds of American industries have turned to SkillsUSA as the source for employees who exemplify "Champions at Work" in both skills and attitudes.

SkillsUSA's mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of America's skilled workforce through a structure program of citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training. The organization has 13,000 school chapters in 54 state and territorial associations. Skills USA programs also help to establish industry standards for job skill training in the lab and classroom, and promote community service.

Participation in SkillsUSA compeitions is another way Gwinnett Tech works to provide exceptional career-focused education to prepare student for success in real-world jobs.

For more information, visit GwinnettTech.edu or call 770-962-7580.

Facebook Comments