Inflatable Fun Run
Inflatable Obstacle Course for Family Fun
A new event is coming to Duluth that is sure to bring out your inner child. The Inflatable Fun Run is an inflatable obstacle course race for all ages.
"It's the first of its kind in Duluth and we are super excited to bring to our residents something fun they can do while burning calories" said Event Coordinator Talore Ruedt.
The Inflatable Fun is a 5k or less race with inflatable obstacles roughly every half mile. It will take place at Scott Hudgens Park on August 12th from 8am-1pm. Residents are asked to be prepared to get wet on the final obstacle: Tidal Wave Water Slide! There will be music from DJ Rob, vendors and food trucks at the event for added fun.
The event is brought to you by the Run to Succeed Race Management and Timing Company based out of Chicago, IL and the City of Duluth. The Inflatable Fun Run is a non-timed race focused on encouraging healthy habits in a fun environment.
Registration is required to participate. *Registration includes a custom race medal and race shirt, access to the food & beverage vendors, musical entertainment and other fun post-race activities. For more information visit http://www.duluthga.net/community/2what_s_happening/upcoming_events/inflatable_fun_run.php To sign up for the race visit http://inflatablefunrun.com/duluth-ga/.
Entry Fees:
Until 8/11/17 $45
Same Day Registration Fee: $50 *Only if not a sold out event!*
VIP Access Fee: $60 (register for any wave time even if it's sold out)
Location:
Scott Hudgens Park
4545 River Green Parkway
Duluth, GA 30096
Aug 15, 2017
Kidsignments - Kids Consignment Event
Aug 16, 2017
Kidsignments - Kids Consignment Event
Aug 17, 2017
Kidsignments - Kids Consignment Event
Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 19, 2017
Kidsignments - Kids Consignment Event
Sep 29, 2017
Dont miss PINKs Fall Empowerment Event this year with a panel of top business leaders including Calvin Klein CEO Steve Shiffman
