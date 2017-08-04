Rotary Club of Duluth Donates $50,000 to Gwinnett County Public Library

Rotary Club of Duluth presented a check for $50,000 to the Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) at the 1818 Club Wednesday morning. The donation...

Rotary Club of Duluth presented a check for $50,000 to the Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) at the 1818 Club Wednesday morning. The donation will be directed towards the new Duluth Branch Library's children's area.

Funds from Rotary Club of Duluth, a community organization with 50 members, will help create a fun, educational storytime space that will be enjoyed by children and families for years to come.

"The Rotary Club of Duluth has served our community for the past 30 years, and this year the theme internationally for Rotary is Making a Difference," says Rotary Club of Duluth President Houston Bass. "I am proud to be part of a group that is so committed to making such a significant and lasting difference in our community."

"Rotary Club of Duluth is very excited about the opportunity to support the new state-of-the-art library that will be built right here in our own backyard," says outgoing Rotary Club of Duluth President Mike Ballenger. "Literacy has always been a key focus of Rotary, and helping to enhance the children's area in the new library will provide additional learning opportunities for our local youth as they improve their reading skills."

"Lifelong learning is critical to the growth of any community," says Rotary Club of Duluth member Randy Redner. "Libraries are the only places I know that foster this learning from birth to our golden years."

"The Gwinnett County Public Library is honored to receive this donation from the Rotary Club of Duluth," says GCPL Executive Director Charles Pace. "These funds will provide additional furnishings, technology, and other enhancements to the children's space in the new Duluth Branch."

"Our community is blessed to have the support of such devoted civic organizations to help Gwinnett County offer the best possible libraries to its residents," says GCPL Development Manager Shelly Schwerzler.

Facebook Comments