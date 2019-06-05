2019 Heroes: Starr Camp

“I will never forget the day Starr told me she had cancer. I had no idea how to respond other than to say we’ll get through it together…and thankfully we did. Throughout the surgery and treatment I was truly amazed how Starr dealt with the situation. She surrounded herself with positive thinking people. Some she already knew as friends but many she met during her treatments and are now life-long friends. Together they became an inspiration to each other, supporting one other along their dark journey. Starr made up her mind cancer was not going to win and she never wavered. Even after her treatments were over she continued to battle against cancer. She became active in the Cobb County Relay for Life program, serving on their planning committee for 8 years and serving as a team captain for 6 years. She personally raised several thousand dollars to assist the American Cancer Society continue their great mission. Starr was ask to speak several times to cancer groups and each time did a outstanding job, she impacted more people than she will ever know. Tor me Starr is far more than just a survivor, she is an inspiration.” Jimmy Camp

I am Starr Camp, a 61 year old female. Fourteen years ago I was told the worse words a person could hear, “You have Breast cancer”. I was, however, lucky enough that it was caught early and my surgery was part of a clinical trial which was less invasive and an easier recovery. My surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Fine and my oncologist was Dr. Hillary Hahm, both did an fantastic job.

Three months after my breast surgery, I had another scare. The doctors thought I might have lung cancer also. After a biopsy was performed by Dr. William Mayfield, the scare was over. It was just a lung infection, thank God!

I have participated in American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life” in several locations over the past 12 years. I have also been a mentor to others who have had cancer and have spoken at several cancer events over the years.

Without the support of my friends and my wonderful husband and caregiver, my journey would have been much harder. I thank God every day that I am a survivor.