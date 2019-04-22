Above and Beyond: Gwinnett Chamber Honors Community Contributions

There are a host of factors that make Gwinnett the unique community that it is – from our world-class schools to vibrant city centers, affordable housing to award-winning parks, and so much more.

But Gwinnett has also been shaped by one undeniable truth. There’s a special sense of community spirit here, a willingness to come together from every sector – from the business community, education, government and devoted volunteers – to move our community forward.

The Gwinnett Chamber’s Annual Dinner, now in its 71st year, brings together more than 1,000 guests, to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and recognize some individuals and organizations whose contributions go above and beyond.

In addition to the community awards, the Chamber recognized several staff members for achievement. Megan Lesko received Gwinnett Chamber’s 2018 Membership Development of the Year Award for the seventh consecutive time. Membership Development Manager Sandy Richardson was recognized for her Lifetime Achievement award that was presented by Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for hitting a lifetime achievement of $1 million in membership sales. Senior Vice President, Programs & Events, Alicia Krogh was recognized for 19 years of service at the Gwinnett Chamber.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Kathryn Parsons Willis

PUBLIC SERVICE

Chief Butch Ayers

Gwinnett County Police Department

Wayne D. Ellison

Ellison Insurance Agency

Lloyd Hofer, MD, MPH

Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments

Terri Jondahl

CAB Incorporated

Maureen Kornowa

Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter

Patrick J. McDonough

Andersen, Tate & Carr, PC

D. SCOTT HUDGENS HUMANITARIAN

Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art & Learning

R. WAYNE SHACKELFORD LEGACY

Herbert O. Hamby

Diana Preston

Patsy E. Rooks

AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

Edward A. From

Pre-Press 2 Printing