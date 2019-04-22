Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris Elected to Chair Metro Atlanta Mayors Association

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris was unanimously elected chair of the Metro Atlanta Mayors Association (MAMA) at a MAMA gathering during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual Mayors’ Day Conference on Jan. 27. Harris most recently served as vice chair of MAMA, a cooperative alliance of the mayors of more than 70 cities in the 10-county metro Atlanta region.

“It is an honor to serve as chairperson of MAMA, a position that allows me to engage the collective strength of the cities in the metro Atlanta region,” Mayor Harris said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with other organizations to assist in moving MAMA’s vision and goals forward with impact.” Harris was elected to a two-year term.

The MAMA Executive Committee selected Tyrone Mayor Eric Dial as vice chair of the organization. Harris succeeds Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson as chair.

A life-long Duluth resident, Harris was first elected mayor of Duluth in 2007. A Gwinnett County Public Schools retiree, she served as principal of B.B. Harris Elementary, Suwanee Elementary and Norton Elementary. Mayor Harris is a past president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association, past president of the Georgia Municipal Association District 3 North East Region and currently is the Gwinnett County municipal representative on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board of Directors.

An affiliate of the Georgia Municipal Association, MAMA’s purpose is to foster communications among cities in the metro Atlanta region, support public policy decisions beneficial to them, coordinate activities among the cities that benefit the entire region, and communicate identified needs to federal, state and regional agencies and organizations and residents of the region.