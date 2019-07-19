Hayes Chrysler Congratulates Gwinnett’s Teachers of the Year!

At Hayes Chrysler, we say that our company is the definition of family. One generation after another, from fathers to sons to grandsons, we’ve built our company around relationships with one another and with the community we serve.

Heidi Campbell, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, shares our priority on building enduring relationships. The bond she develops with her students at Parkview High School is the most rewarding aspect of her job. “The most important thing we do as educators is to connect with our students,” says Campbell.

For this veteran language arts teacher, with almost 25 years in the classroom, building rapport with her students is fuel to her passion. Not that the teaching is all one-sided. “I’ve learned so much from my students,” says Campbell. “They inspire me as writers and they inspire me with their creativity.”

Hayes Chrysler and our great partners at Ally proudly continue our tradition of presenting the Teacher of the Year with a new car for the year. It’s our way of saying, “Thank you, Heidi Campbell, for your passion and compassion in teaching Gwinnett’s next generation of citizens.”

