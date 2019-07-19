Infographic: Gwinnett County Public Schools Fast Facts and Honors

Preparing Students for the Future

The vast majority of 2019 graduates (82%) planned postsecondary studies. Seniors were offered $203.7 million in scholarships, not including HOPE scholarships or awards to four Gates Scholars. Twenty-one student leaders were offered appointments to one of the country’s five military service academies.

Financially Sound

• FY2020 Budget— $2.319 billion

• On average, the cost of educating one child in GCPS is $9,960 per year. The direct costs of instruction account for 71.3% of that amount.

• GCPS has received the highest possible bond rating (AAA) from the nation’s two leading rating agencies. Gwinnett is only one of 24 school districts nationwide to hold this distinction, evidence of the district’s stellar financial stewardship.

• GCPS is the largest employer in Gwinnett County, employing more than 23,000 staff members, including full- and part-time positions and the pool of substitutes.

• GCPS takes pride in its veteran educators. In FY2020, our average teacher will hold a master’s degree or higher advanced degree and have 13 years of teaching experience.

An Honored School System

• GCPS ranks 10th on the Forbes Magazine list of “Best Employers for Women 2018,” and was recognized in a study by the RAND Corporation for boosting student achievement by adopting a comprehensive strategy for improving principal effectiveness. Other district honors include a nod as one of the country’s best communities for music education and home of the state’s Governance Team of the Year • international, national, and state wins for students and teams in language arts, mathematics, science, history, writing, reading, literacy, problem-solving, engineering, poetry, leadership and community service, creativity, robotics, languages, physical fitness, technology, app development, visual and performing arts, JROTC, video production, entrepreneurship, business, marketing, culinary arts, law enforcement, health services, and sport stacking • perfect scores on national language exams • U.S. staff honors for innovative teaching in mathematics, music education, entrepreneurship, computer science, career and technical education, and culinary arts, band direction, advocacy in adapted sports, and international recognition for language instruction • a National Blue Ribbon School and a National PTA School of Excellence • national counseling recognition for 31 schools since 2008, including nine repeats • kudos for farm-to-school nutrition, procurement practices, and financial reporting • eight state-certified STEM/STEAM schools and programs • 21 AP Honor Schools, recognized in both STEM subjects and the humanities • 12 Reward Schools among Georgia’s top Title I schools, and kudos for 38 PBIS schools and 31 SHAPE Honor Roll Schools • 28 schools honored for Greatest Gains in academic performance and 17 schools recognized for Highest Performance, including nine schools noted in both categories • Georgia’s Principal of the Year and Counselor of the Year • state and metro honors for staff in science, career and technical education, arts education, writing, counseling, advocacy, AP, library media services, and alternative education and two winners of Atlanta Families’ Awards and three AJC teaching winners • school recognition for STEM, peer leadership, financial literacy, innovation, language instruction, and three honored media centers • 23 nationally Board Certified teachers and more than 80 nationally certified counselors • national certification in athletic administration • 33 Georgia Scholars and a U.S. Presidential Scholar • 98 students selected for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program • state and national communication awards, including EMMY and Telly awards • 11 state championships in 2018–19, kudos for sportsmanship and coaching, and a successful inaugural season of Girls Flag Football • hundreds of awards for graduates • 196 students who caught up with their peers to graduate on time through GCPS’ Gear Up for Graduation program • staff, students, and parents serving on local, state, and national advisory councils • staff and students leading state and national organizations • county honors for top teachers, counselors, media center staff, transportation staff, and advocates • staff selected for GCPS and county leadership development programs • grants from businesses, foundations, and government to support teaching and learning • and much more!

2019–20 Projected Enrollment: 180,204

• GCPS is the nation’s 12th largest district.

• 141 GCPS schools:

• 80 elementary schools (grades K–5)

• 29 middle schools (grades 6–8)

• 23 high schools (grades 9–12), including 19 cluster high schools, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, McClure Health Science HS, Paul Duke STEM HS, and Phoenix HS (open campus school, gr. 10–12, with a satellite campus at Sugarloaf Mills)

• Buice Center, which houses ADAPT, STRIVE, and The BRIDGE (special education programs)

• GIVE Center East (alternative school, gr. 6–12)

• GIVE Center West (alternative school, gr. 6–12)

• Gwinnett Online Campus (online school, gr. 4–12)

• International Transition Center (program at six high school sites— Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Duluth, Meadowcreek, and Norcross)

• Maxwell HS of Technology (career and technical education school, gr. 11 and 12)

• New Life Academy of Excellence (charter school, gr. K–8)

• North Metro Academy of Performing Arts (charter school, gr. K–5)

• Oakland Meadow School (special education school)