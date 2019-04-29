Lawrenceville Approves $31 Million for Expanded Arts Complex

Lawrenceville city leaders voted unanimously to move forward with plans for a $31 million expansion of its downtown arts and education facility.

Though the city is fronting the investment, 50% of the total is planned to come from the city’s arts and educational partners.

The expanded facility will include a 500-seat theatre, encompass the existing theatre facilities managed by the Aurora Theatre, and incorporate additional educational space, a cabaret theatre, office space and room for complimentary development on the Crogan Street side of the block.

“This exciting project continues the dynamic transformation of the downtown area,” said Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson. “This facility will bring the arts community together with educational opportunities and all the other amenities that our vibrant community has to offer.”

The facility will be constructed on the block surrounded by Pike, Clayton and Crogan Streets with its front entry opening onto Clayton Street across from the Historic Gwinnett County Courthouse Grounds. The Aurora Theatre contracts with the city to manage, operate and craft programming for its current venue and is planned to do the same for the expanded complex.

The city will move forward to begin demo and construction in the next 90 to 120 days. The facility is expected to be complete by mid-2020.