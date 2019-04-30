The Heroes Project 2019: Celebrating Survivorship

It’s been a decade now since we started The Heroes Project, our way of celebrating survivorship and supporting the fight against cancer. We started small… choosing to use our talents as storytellers to shine the spotlight on some remarkable neighbors and friends. Every year in this issue, we introduce a new group of survivors and tell their stories in print and online. Stories of courage, of hope and of remarkable resilience, which are both incomprehensible and inspirational.

There are well over 100 Gwinnett Magazine heroes now. Every image we take, word we choose and story we tell is important to us and we’re committed to celebrating these survivors.

Read more from Advanced Urology:



‘Every touch point with a patient is important.’

Focus on heart health… and kill two birds with one stone

Treating the patient, not just the disease

Why Choose Advanced Urology?

We often say these are ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances, but truly – these are not ordinary people. They are instead courageous, tough, undaunted, faithful and joyful. They tell us that they are not heroes, but we know that’s the part we’ve always had right.

Jerry Edel

William Brendan O’Donovan

Karalyn Elisabeth Kilgore

John Bryan

Briley Lamon

Barbara Fields

Ana Dolores Estrada Garcia

Ken Carter

Olivia Thomas