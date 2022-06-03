Accent Roofing Service Takes Pride in Providing Craftsmanship & Unmatched Service

For 33 years, Accent Roofing Service has made it their mission to provide honest service and comprehensive solutions for every roofing project they complete across Gwinnett and the wider metro area. Driven by a hardworking spirit, love for making clients happy and years of experience, founder Tommy Scribbins and his team are passionate about bringing top-notch service and safety to homeowners and their families.

Since day one, Accent Roofing Service has been committed to providing transparent and kind communication, using high quality materials, bringing superior craftsmanship and keeping every warranty promise. It’s no wonder why their goal with every project is “to provide clients with their best contractor experience ever.”

With over 45,000 roofing projects completed and over three decades of experience, Scribbins and his experienced team take their work seriously and are grateful to serve families throughout Gwinnett and the surrounding area every single day.

Whether you’re in need of a simple leak fix or a complete roof replacement, trust Accent Roofing Service for honest, caring service, lasting solutions and true craftsmanship. Learn more and get a complimentary quote by visiting Leaksmith.com or calling 770-692-2139



Check out the new video series from Accent Roofing Service and learn more about the company’s pride, craftsmanship, Habitat for Humanity projects and more by subscribing to their YouTube Page HERE.

Accent Roofing Service

Leaksmith.com

770-692-2139

885 Buford Drive

Lawrenceville, GA 30043