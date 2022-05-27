Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia: For Every Step of Your Journey￼

As one of the largest and most successful real estate companies in the country, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is the forever brand – there with you for every step of your journey.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a part of HomeServices of America, the #1 real estate company in the Nation. The brand, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the Metro Atlanta real estate market a definitive mark of stability, strength, quality and innovation.

The company has emerged as the clear market leader for the Greater Metro Atlanta area. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. is one of the most respected and admired companies in the world. The company has the resources to bring a new level of quality and innovation to the real estate industry, with the strategy to help their associates build sustainable real estate businesses based on delivering better services to clients.

Led by President and CEO Dan Forsman the company experienced its best year in 2021 with over $5.2 billion in sales and opened several additional branch offices to better serve rapidly growing areas in the Atlanta market. Forsman is widely recognized by his peers as a strong leader and visionary within the real estate and the business community

For more information, to learn more about the company’s services or to find an agent, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.