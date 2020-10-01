Get in the Halloween Spirit with these Creative Cocktails & Treats!

October is finally here, which means there’s a chill in the air and it’s time to get festive with our favorite Halloween activities! One of which is making frightfully fun snacks to get in the Halloween spirit. We’ve put together a few ideas for spooky treats to make with the kids and creative cocktails for the grown-ups to “brew.” Cozy up and try these Halloween recipes tonight!

Bat’s Brew Cocktail

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 cups Bacardi Superior

4 cups ginger ale

1/2 cup blue curacao

1 cup cranberry juice

splash of grenadine

Add all ingredients together with ice in a large punch bowl or drink dispenser. Stir well. Add frozen blueberries or blackberries as a garnish (optional). Enjoy!

Apple Cider Mimosa

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 750mL bottle chilled champagne

1/3 cup pomegranate juice

1/3 cup apple cider

Add about an ounce of pomegranate juice to your glass, then add another ounce of apple cider. Fill the rest of the glass with champagne and enjoy!

Optional: Rim each glass with caramel sauce.

Frosted Mummy Brownies

Yields 32 brownies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cans (16 ounces each) vanilla frosting

64 M&M’s

Preheat your oven to 350 DEGREES F, fully line two 8-in. square baking pans with foil, then grease the foil. Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave and stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar. Then, stir in vanilla and the chocolate mixture.

In another bowl, mix the flour and salt. Next, gradually add the chocolate mixture, stirring well.

Spread the batter into the pans and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Once the brownies have fully cooled, cut them into bars and pipe vanilla frosting over them in a zig-zag pattern (resembling mummy bandages). Add two M&M’s to each mummy brownie to act as the mummy’s eyes and enjoy!

Easy Oreo Spiders

Ingredients:

Regular or Halloween-themed Oreo cookies

Pretzel sticks

Candy corn

Marshmallows (Tip: Day-old marshmallows work best for this recipe)

Black frosting

To make the spider’s “legs”, break four pretzel sticks in half to make a total eight pieces. Insert four pretzel pieces in the cream filling on each side of an Oreo cookie. For the fangs, break off the just white portion of two pieces of candy corn and stick them at the front of the cookie.

Then, press two marshmallows flat and use a dab of black frosting to stick them on the top part of the cookie right by the “fangs” to resemble the spider’s eyes. Finally, add a dot of black frosting in the middle of each “eye” to be the spider’s pupils. Enjoy!