Greater Atlanta Christian announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Greater Atlanta Christian School (GAC) recently announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019 Class.

Elise Karinshak

Elise Karinshak of Lawrenceville has been named class valedictorian and will attend the University of Georgia as a Foundation Fellow this Fall. She is the daughter of Bruce and Zahra Karinshak. Elise was a National Merit Commended student, as well as a winner of the Atlanta Journal Cup.

Victoria Huynh

Victoria Huynh of Lilburn has been named class salutatorian and will attend Emory University in the Fall. She is the daughter of Dr. Vinh and Pamela Huynh. Victoria was also named a National Merit Finalist, National AP Scholar, and STAR Student.

The 2019 senior class will graduate 172 outstanding students on May 23rd in the Long Forum at Greater Atlanta Christian School and will matriculate to colleges and universities from coast to coast. Please join us in congratulating these remarkable students.