Schools In! Lunch Spots for Parents

With the kids back in school, parents can take a break for themselves, and what better way than by eating a delicious meal together with no kids!

A wonderful meal made all the better with just the right company is one of life’s distinct pleasures. Trying new dining destinations and searching for your next favorite restaurant is easy with all the options in Gwinnett. We looked at who you voted as BOG last year and picked out our favorite places for all you parents to try.

Iron Guys Korean BBQ – Suwanee

Korean BBQ has been all the rage in recent years. One visit to Iron Guys Korean BBQ and you’ll see why. Iron Guys use skewers to cook their meat, and you get to watch it right at your table! With their traditional Korean side dishes and unique desserts, it’s an experience you won’t soon forget.

Pub Ten – Norcross/Peachtree Corners

Crazy drinks. Elevated bar food. Must try. If you’re in the mood for good bar food and even better drinks, make your way to Pub Ten located in Peachtree Corners. It’s too good to miss.

Main St. Deli – Buford

Located in Historic Buford, this deli offers the best comfort food. We may be biased (we do work across the street and visit often), but you won’t find better sandwiches anywhere else. Visit and who knows, maybe we’ll see you there!

O4W Pizza – Duluth

Pizza is always a great option. O4W Pizza is a beloved treasure in Downtown Duluth. The pizza is handcrafted, so you know it’s going to be amazing. And yes, the pizza is as good as it looks.

Local Republic – Lawrenceville

Looking for American food with a twist? This “gastropub” is located in the heart of Lawrenceville and serves a fusion of southern and international dishes. If you’re looking for something fun and different, Local Republic is the place for you!

We hope this gives you some inspiration for exciting places to eat. Want more ideas? Visit our Guide to see all the amazing options Gwinnett has to offer. Now go and enjoy!