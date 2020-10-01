The Haunted Highway: Georgia’s Only Drive-Thru Halloween Event

Halloween is not cancelled!

The Atlanta Sport & Social Club and iHeart Media found a way to save Halloween so all ages can continue to enjoy this special time of year – A drive-thru haunted house!!

This interactive experience will take you through a not-so-scary adventure suitable for Halloween-lovers of all ages; full of spooky ghosts, goblins, and ghouls with a few tricks and treats along the way. Wind your way through Witches’ Cove, Candyland, Haunted Hall, and a Pumpkin Patch to catch the Halloween spirit. And capture some pictures and treats along the way.

The Haunted Highway will be open daily, from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm from Friday, October 16th– Saturday, October 31st. During the daytime, it is suitable for children ages 3 and up, and from 8 pm and on, frights will increase to terrify those brave souls willing to travel down The Haunted Highway. Your 30-40 minute drive-thru only event is located in the parking lot of North Dekalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 – conveniently located just off of Highway 285.

What to expect:

· Scenic Tunnels and Halloween Scenes: Drive through a winding path and discover pumpkins, princesses, scarecrows, fairies, zombies and many others greeting you from their interactive scenes.

· Don’t be surprised to see dressed-up characters along the way demonstrating their very own Halloween tricks.

· A Photo souvenir so Halloween 2020 isn’t forgotten along The Haunted Highway

· Dressing up in Costume is encouraged.

· Halloween Treats and/or Non-Candy Goodies will be distributed in a safe manner.

Tickets can be purchased online at thehauntedhighway.com