The Haunted Highway: Georgia’s Only Drive-Thru Halloween Event

Halloween is not cancelled!

The Atlanta Sport & Social Club and iHeart Media found a way to save Halloween so all ages can continue to enjoy this special time of year – A drive-thru haunted house!!

This interactive experience will take you through a not-so-scary adventure suitable for Halloween-lovers of all ages; full of spooky ghosts, goblins, and ghouls with a few tricks and treats along the way.   Wind your way through Witches’ Cove, Candyland, Haunted Hall, and a Pumpkin Patch to catch the Halloween spirit.  And capture some pictures and treats along the way.

The Haunted Highway will be open daily, from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm from Friday, October 16th– Saturday, October 31st. During the daytime, it is suitable for children ages 3 and up, and from 8 pm and on, frights will increase to terrify those brave souls willing to travel down The Haunted Highway. Your 30-40 minute drive-thru only event is located in the parking lot of North Dekalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 – conveniently located just off of Highway 285. 

What to expect:

·      Scenic Tunnels and Halloween Scenes:  Drive through a winding path and discover pumpkins, princesses, scarecrows, fairies, zombies and many others greeting you from their interactive scenes.

·      Don’t be surprised to see dressed-up characters along the way demonstrating their very own Halloween tricks.

·      A Photo souvenir so Halloween 2020 isn’t forgotten along The Haunted Highway 

·      Dressing up in Costume is encouraged.

·      Halloween Treats and/or Non-Candy Goodies will be distributed in a safe manner. 

Tickets can be purchased online at thehauntedhighway.com

