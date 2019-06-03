﻿PCOM Georgia Plans June 26 Information Session

PCOM Georgia in Suwanee will hold an Information Session on Wednesday, June 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. The event will include information for prospective students interested in learning about the college’s programs in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. Admissions representatives will be available to answer questions

Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institute of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. The campus is affiliated with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine which has a storied history as a premier osteopathic medical school.

Emphasizing “a whole person approach to care,” PCOM Georgia focuses on educational excellence, interprofessional education and service to the wider community. The campus is also home to the Georgia Osteopathic Care Center, an osteopathic manipulative medicine clinic, which is open to the public by appointment.

Open houses are scheduled at the Suwanee campus three times a year in the fall, winter and spring. The fall open house will take place during October. The June 26 Information Session will take place at the main campus building located at 625 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suwanee, Georgia 30024. Check the Events section of the college’s website for additional events.

To learn more about PCOM Georgia’s doctoral and master’s degree programs, visit www.pcom.edu/georgia. Click here to register for the Summer Information Session. For further information, call the Office of Admissions at 678-225-7500.