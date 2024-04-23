As the 13th annual Flag Day celebration draws near on Saturday, June 15th, 10: 00 AM, Gwinnett Flag Day committee is gearing up for a momentous occasion in honor of the revered symbol of the United States of America.

This event will be held at the VFW Post 5255, 368 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as the Button Gwinnett, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Gwinnett Veterans Memorial Museum, and the VFW, the committee is set to pay homage to the stars and stripes that represent our nation’s freedom. Additional patriotic groups and military chapters participating will include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Repented Motorcycle Ministry, and local masonic lodges.

Themed “Celebrating America and Honoring the Flag,” this year’s event aims to underscore the significance of respecting and honoring the flag, which proudly flies atop countless buildings, schools, post offices, and government offices. It stands as a beacon of liberty, reminding all citizens of the cherished freedoms we hold dear.

Mike Sabbagh, President of the Gwinnett Flag Day Committee, expressed his excitement for the enduring tradition, stating, “With each passing year, we reaffirm our commitment as Americans to salute this emblem of liberty, especially as it coincides with the US Army’s birthday.”

The Flag Day committee, in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America and VFW members, will introduce “Flag Retirement” as part of the ceremony for the first time. Attendees are encouraged to bring their worn, discolored, and tattered American flags for proper disposal, demonstrating the respect and dignity that our nation’s flag deserves.

Before and after the ceremony, attendees are invited to join in refreshments with fellow patriotic citizens, friends, and neighbors, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Let us come together to honor the flag and celebrate the spirit of America on this auspicious occasion. The Gwinnett Flag Day Ceremony is free of charge and open to the public.