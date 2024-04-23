Suwanee ClayWorks is thrilled to announce its inaugural Open House event approaching on Saturday, April 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Located at 4154 Silver Peak Parkway, Suite B, Suwanee, GA, this event promises to be a historic moment for the community as we welcome the newest addition to our city’s vibrant arts scene.

Our Open House offers an exclusive opportunity for guests to step inside Suwanee ClayWorks’ newly opened studio and experience firsthand the passion and creativity that drives this innovative venture. Attendees will have the chance to meet our dedicated instructors, explore the studio space and even secure their spots in the upcoming classes.

Marissa Hudson Loose, the Program Director of Suwanee ClayWorks, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “We are beyond thrilled to introduce Suwanee ClayWorks to our community. Our goal is not just to provide pottery classes but to build a supportive and inclusive family where everyone, regardless of skill level, can come together to explore their creativity.”

Suwanee ClayWorks aims to be more than just a pottery studio; it seeks to create a nurturing environment where individuals can discover the joy of working with clay and unleash their artistic potential. With a diverse range of classes, from introductory hand-building to advanced wheel techniques, there’s something for everyone at Suwanee ClayWorks.

“We believe in the transformative power of art and the importance of fostering a sense of belonging within our community,” said Loose. “Our studio is a place where people can connect, learn and grow together.”

For those unable to attend the Open House, be sure to stay connected with us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter to receive updates on upcoming events, workshops and studio news. For more information about Suwanee ClayWorks and to view their studio hours, visit their website at suwaneeclayworks.com or contact them directly at 470-238-3277.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of something truly special. Join us for our Open House and embark on a journey of creativity, community, and artistic expression.

About Suwanee ClayWorks

Suwanee ClayWorks is a premier pottery studio located in Suwanee, GA, dedicated to providing exceptional pottery classes and fostering a vibrant artistic community. With a commitment to inclusivity, excellence, and creativity, Suwanee ClayWorks offers a range of classes for individuals of all skill levels. Join us and discover the joy of working with clay!