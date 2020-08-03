GCPS makes Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list

Georgia’s largest school district is one of the best employers for women in the state of Georgia and one of the best in the nation according to Forbes Magazine. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) ranks 45th on the Forbes list of “Best Employers for Women 2020.” GCPS is one of only three school districts to make the list of the top 300 employers. With nearly 23,000 employees, 78% of whom are women, Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is the largest employer in Gwinnett County and one of the largest employers in Georgia.

REI, an outdoor clothing, shoes and sports equipment company earned the top spot on the Forbes list. At number 45, GCPS came in two spots before Harvard University (47), and ranked above several noteworthy companies such as Warner Bros. Entertainment (74), American Express (87), and Google (95).

“We are very pleased that, for the third year in a row, Forbes and Statista have recognized Gwinnett County Public Schools as a top employer,” said Dr. Monica Batiste, GCPS associate superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Management, “We are proud to have been selected as one of the Best Employers for Women 2020. It is a notable honor, given that women make up the majority of our workforce. The survey results are confirmation that our commitment to diversity, equity, and maintaining a quality work environment is making a positive impact. Despite the honor, we understand there is more work to be done as we strive to be an employer of choice.”

The complete listing of Forbes’ “Best Employers for Women 2020” can be found here.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for its third annual ranking of America’s best employers for women. In an article about the process used to determine the ranking Forbes reported:

“Statista surveyed 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents spanned 31 industries and were asked to share their opinion on a series of statements about their respective employer’s culture, opportunities for career development, image, working conditions, salary and wages and diversity. Employees were surveyed during March and April 2020, just as Covid-19 started to spread across the country, but before the economic impact of the pandemic was truly felt. The responses reflect their feelings at that time. The final list ranks the 300 employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.”