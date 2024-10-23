Gwinnett Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing—RN program has been granted accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) through 2032. This prestigious accreditation is a testament to the program’s adherence to the rigorous ACEN Standards and Criteria, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce and contribute positively to public health outcomes.

This accreditation assures potential employers that nursing program graduates possess the necessary skills and knowledge to make immediate and impactful contributions to their organizations.

Dr. D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Technical College, states, “This accreditation strengthens the relationship between Gwinnett Tech and healthcare industry leaders; it gives added assurance that Gwinnett Tech graduates are employable, work-ready nurses.”

ACEN accreditation is a voluntary, peer-reviewed process that evaluates nursing programs against established standards of educational quality. The process includes a comprehensive self-study report, an on-site evaluation by peer evaluators, and a final review by the ACEN Board of Commissioners. This thorough evaluation confirms that Gwinnett Tech’s nursing program meets the high standards required for accreditation, reflecting its commitment to excellence in nursing education.

By achieving ACEN accreditation, Gwinnett Technical College enhances its reputation and reinforces its dedication to providing quality education that meets the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Dr. Yvonne Durrant, Dean of Nursing Sciences, added, “Continuing Accreditation for our GTC nursing program signifies recognition of quality and excellence. It also means that the program met rigorous standards set by ACEN, which enhances our credibility and ensures the curriculum is up-to-date, relevant, and aligned with industry standards. It also means we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that supports the success of nursing students and meets the needs of the healthcare community.”

For more information, visit GwinnettTech.edu or call 770-962-7580.