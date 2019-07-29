Georgia Gwinnett College School of Science & Technology

Dr. Binh Tran is the seventh GGC faculty member to win a Felton Jenkins, Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award, the University System of Georgia’s highest faculty honor.

As an assistant professor of information technology at GGC, Tran teaches courses focused on the hardware and networking aspects of computing. His love for teaching and computers and his industry experience inspire his innovative, holistic approach to education.

“My goal is to transform students into professionals ready for work. I teach both the technical and the soft skills they need to be successful,” he said.

Knowing that students need both a bachelor’s degree and certifications to obtain jobs, Tran developed a course that includes preparation for the Microsoft Technology Associate certification exam. So far, his students have achieved an impressive 90-percent pass rate and he is working to develop additional courses tied to networking and cloud computing certifications.

Tran also volunteers to help students with setting graduation goals, resume preparation, interview skills and obtaining internships and jobs with local employers, one of which now employs 25 GGC alumni.

